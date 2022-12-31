Upcoming Extension events Published 12:00 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

Livestock and field crops events

January and February are the time of year for conferences and events. Below is a list of events that may interest you.

January

Jan. 5 — Rowan County Cattlemen’s Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Rowan County Center (2727 Old Concord Road in Salisbury). To RSVP, call 704-216-8970.

Jan. 11-13 — N.C. Commodities Conference — Durham. For more information and to register, go to nccommoditiesconference.com.

Jan. 30 — Area Beef Conference, Wilkes County Center, 416 Executive Dr., Wilkesboro. More information to come.

February

Feb. 7 — Auxin Training (video) and Winter Grain Conference — Iredell County Center (444 Bristol Dr. in Statesville). To RSVP, call 704-873-0507.

Feb. 8 — Rowan County Respirator Fit Test — call the office to get on the list and for more information. 704-216-8970.

Feb. 24-25 — Annual North Carolina Cattlemen’s Conference — Hickory. For more information and to register, go to www.nccattle.com/news-events/annual-conference

Additional Auxin Herbicide Trainings

Please let Livestock and Field Crops Agent Morgan Watts know if you need the Zoom link or if you would like to watch the Zoom at the Rowan County Center. If you plan to watch at the Rowan County Center, contact her at amwatts@ncsu.edu or 704-216-8970 as space will be limited.

