Support meetings for those experiencing grief set

Published 12:00 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

By Post Lifestyles

Grief can happen when we experience changes to routine and ways of life that bring comfort and a feeling of stability. A Carolina Caring group is available to anyone to share experiences with loss in a safe and supportive environment.

A  support group is offered through Zoom and requires registration. Register at www.carolinacaring.org/support or call 828-466-0466 ext. 3201. Instructions for participating will be provided.

This virtual group meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 4-5 p.m.

If you want to grab a cup of coffee and join an informal time of sharing and connecting with others who are also on a journey of healing. No registration is needed. The group meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9-1 a.m. (in person). Meeting Location: Hickory Bread – 1756 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE, Hickory

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina, including Rowan. Call 828-466-0466 or go to www.CarolinaCaring.org

