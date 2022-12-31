Exploring Food and Agricultural Products student completes EFNEP class Published 12:00 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

Kaydence Brown, a seventh-grade student at North Rowan Middle, has completed six core lessons from the Teen Cuisine curriculum. Rowan County Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program Educator Kysha Rooks has collaborated with Communities in Schools Site Coordinator Lyn Wilson and North Rowan Middle School Exploring Food and Agricultural Products teacher Katie Lynne Dionne to merge both curriculums to engage students in learning about nutrition.

Teen Cuisine is designed to teach youth from grades 6 to 12 important life skills to promote optimal health — both in the present and in the future. The curriculum addresses key concepts about nutrition, food preparation and cooking, food safety and physical activity using approaches and strategies that enhance learning and behavior change among teens. The program was developed, delivered and evaluated by Virginia Cooperative Extension through strong partnerships between the Virginia Family Nutrition Program, 4-H and the Family and Consumer Sciences programing areas.

Kaydence learned and applied MyPlate to meal and snack planning, identified nutrient-dense foods and beverages that are low in added sugars saturated fats and sodium, demonstrated safe knife-handling skills, prepared food to prevent foodborne illness, using food labels to choose healthier foods and snacks, group team building activities and understanding the importance of physical activity and consider ways of incorporating it into everyday life. Upon completion of course, Kaydence received a certificate of completion, NC EFNEP skill builders — water bottle, cinch carrying bag, insulated lunch bag, pencil, jump rope, freebie and measuring cup to continue a healthy lifestyle. For more information on youth nutrition classes contact Kysha Rooks at 704-216-8990 or kjrooks@ncsu.edu.

Comments