High school girls basketball: West cruises in semifinal; East wins exciting consolation game Published 12:00 am Friday, December 30, 2022

Staff report

SALISBURY — Undefeated and top-seeded West Rowan had to wait until Thursday to debut in the Dale’s Sporting Goods Sam Moir Christmas Classic, but the Falcon girls wasted no time in showing what all the hype is about.

West led 29-2 after a quarter and romped 79-14 over fifth-seeded Carson.

The Falcons (9-0) put five players in double figures.

Lauren Arnold scored 19, De’Mya Phifer had 14, Emma Clarke and freshman Tiara Thompson scored 11 each, and Jamecia Huntley added 10.

Allie Martin led Carson (2-8) with six points.

West will play second-seeded North Rowan for the championship tonight at 6 p.m.

Carson will play third-seeded East Rowan for third place at 3 p.m.

Carson 2 4 3 5 — 14

West 29 18 18 14 — 79

Carson — Martin 6, Locklear 3, McCubbins 3, McBride 2

West — Arnold 19, Phifer 14, Thompson 11, Clarke 11, Huntley 10, Edwards 6, Clawson 3, Martin 3, Cuthbertson 2.

•••

SALISBURY — Lindsey Cook had the hot hand and East Rowan’s girls counted on her to make a game-winning play. Cook came through, and third-seeded East Rowan nipped South Rowan 49-48 in a spirited consolation game on Thursday in the Dale’s Sporting Goods Sam Moir Christmas Classic.

“We set up a play and we executed,” said East coach Bri Evans, who was starring for the Catawba Indians a few years ago at Goodman Gym. “Lindsey rolled and got open and she got fouled.”

Cook, who was injured during a tournament game last season, led the Mustangs for the second straight day. She scored a career-high 15 points.

Mary Church scored nine for East. Kady Collins had eight, while Hannah Waddell made two 3-pointers and scored seven.

It was a battle all the way for the Mustangs (5-5), who survived South’s best effort of the season.

“We were a ton better than we were on Wednesday against Carson,” South coach Alex Allen said. “This was the best we’ve played. I can’t say enough about hard we played and the effort we had the entire game. I hate the result was what it was, but our girls left it all out there. We had solid rotations and we got the looks we wanted.”

South got career highs from guard Madilyn Cherry, who scored 21 points and post player Kynlee Dextraze, who had 18.

Hannah Atwell made two 3-pointers in the first quarter to help South get started.

Fourth-seeded South (2-8) concluded tournament action, but East earned another game. The Mustangs will play in the 3 p.m. third-place game today.

South 13 9 12 14 — 48

East 16 7 15 11 — 49

South — Cherry 21, Dextraze 18, Atwell 7, Menius 2.

East — Cook 15, Church 9, Collins 8, Waddell 6, Whicker 4, L. Kluttz 3, M. Kluttz 3, Plott 1.

•••

West’s jayvee girls won against South Rowan as that round robin event continued on Thursday.

