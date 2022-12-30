High school girls basketball: Hornets top Millbrook Published 1:33 am Friday, December 30, 2022

Staff report

CARY — The girls field in the John Wall Invitational was tough, and one of the eight teams had to go home 0-3.

Salisbury got a hard-earned win on Day 2 of the event, beating Millbrook 47-42 on Wednesday afternoon. The Raleigh school is a formidable 4A program that won state championships in 2012, 2013 and 2016.

Millbrook’s standout, senior guard Reychel Douglas, is an Alabama recruit.

Salisbury got 19 points from Kyla Bryant and 18 from MaKayla Noble, but won mostly with a team defensive effort.

Douglas scored 14 points, but it was on 6-for-16 shooting. She had 10 rebounds and four assists.

As a team, Millbrook was held to 33-percent shooting by the Hornets.

Millbrook hurt its cause with 3-for-11 free-throw shooting.

Millbrook led 10-7 after a quarter, but the Hornets got back even at halftime at 23-all.

Salisbury was able to build a small lead with a strong third quarter and held on in the fourth.

Salisbury 7 16 14 10 — 47

Millbrook 10 13 9 10 — 42

Salisbury — Bryant 19, Noble 18, Dalton 6, Nwafor 2, Morgan 2.

Millbrook — Douglas 14, Clark 7, Leon-Jones 5, Morris 5, McLaughlin 5, Mosler 2, Galloway 2, Unknown 2.

• Salisbury (9-2) lost the fifth-place game to North Pitt on Thursday afternoon, falling 42-32. North Pitt has one of the nation’s top juniors in Zamareya Jones, who was offered by UNC after she closed her freshman season with a 45-point game. Salisbury held Jones to 13 points, but she had nine rebounds and five assists.

Millbrook (8-5) beat Clayton 58-33 in Thursday morning’s seventh-place game.

