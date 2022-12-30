Bids requested to supply firearms for Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Published 12:00 am Friday, December 30, 2022

SALISBURY — Rowan County has requested bids from firearms vendors to supply Glock pistols for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The reason for the request is that the sheriff’s office is “rotating firearms,” meaning they are trading in old weapons for new ones, according to Rowan County Purchasing Director Jody Farrow-Bennett.

Sgt. John Lombard said during his career of 20-plus years, the sheriff’s office has rotated firearms “maybe two or three other times.”

The two types of weapons the county is requesting bids for are the Glock Model 45 and 48, both with night sight.

Interested vendors must fill out the bid form and send it to the Rowan County Purchasing Department, 130 West Innes Street, Suite 31 by Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. The bid must be presented on the bid response form and attached in a sealed envelope. Bidders can only submit one original sealed bid.

This will be a public bid opening, so once a bid is awarded, all bidders will receive notification.

Once bids close and a succesful vendor is chosen, the county is hoping to have the new firearms by the first week of March so the weapons can be used during spring training.

If this date is not met, the county’s mandatory due date to receive the weapons is May 15.

Bid documents may be obtained by contacting the Rowan County Purchasing Director or from the county website. Call 704-216-8178 or email jody.farrow-

bennett@rowancountync.gov for more information, or visit www.rowancountync.gov/675/Purchasing

An optional pre-bid meeting date is Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m., when vendors can ask questions about the specifications and the bid documents. The county suggests a company representative should be present at this meeting in order to offer a bid on the project. Written questions a vendor might have for clarification or additional information must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.

