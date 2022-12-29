Sheriff’s office sees link between two summer homicides Published 9:39 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

Detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office have announced that they believe two homicides that occurred over the summer in Eastern Rowan County are connected.

On July 20, David Kenneth Land was found murdered at his home on Poole Road. Thirty-two days later on Aug. 21, Michael James Mitchke was found deceased inside his burned camper on St. Peters Church Road. In each case, the victim was discovered to have sustained gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made in the cases yet, but it still remains a very active investigation. According to information from the sheriff’s office, evidence from the scenes has led investigators to consider the possibility that they are linked, however, details are not being released at this time, to protect the ongoing investigation.

Both homicides have previously been granted money rewards for information that could result in an arrest and conviction. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has offered a $10,000 reward on each case individually, and the Mitchke family has announced that they will also offer an additional $10,000 reward. With the cases possibly connected, information that meets the criteria could total to $30,000.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Lt. Ryan Barkley at 704-216-8711 or Det. Kevin Holshouser 704-216-8702.

