North Carolina Transportation Museum continues annual winter holiday train rides Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

SPENCER — Families visit the North Carolina Transportation Museum for its annual winter holiday train rides, which started Tuesday.

The 25-minute train ride takes you around the museum to see different parts of the state historic site. Visitors can also browse the museum’s exhibits that are currently on display.

The rides first started in 2015 and have been going steadily each year, except in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets, which can be bought at the museum or online, start out at $12 adults, $10 for seniors and members of the military and $8 for children between the ages of 3 and 12. If you are a member of the North Carolina Transportation Museum or have a child under the age of 3, admission is free.

The train rides will be chugging along Through Saturday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call the museum at 704-636-2889 or email info@nctransportationmuseum.org.

Comments