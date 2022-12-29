College basketball: UNC Asheville, Greensboro winners Published 8:24 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

Associated Press

ASHEVILLE — Drew Pember had 12 points in UNC Asheville’s 62-58 victory against Radford on Thursday.

Pember had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-5). Caleb Burgess added 12 points while finishing 5 of 10 from the floor, and he also had five assists. Nicholas McMullen finished 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Highlanders (6-8) were led by DaQuan Smith, who recorded 14 points. Madiaw Niang added nine points and nine rebounds for Radford. In addition, Bryan Antoine had nine points.

Drexel 62, Elon 50

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Coletrane Washington scored 12 points to help Drexel defeat Elon 62-50.

Washington shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Dragons (7-6). Luke House scored 11 points and added seven rebounds. Lamar Oden Jr. shot 3 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. The Phoenix (2-12) were led by Sean Halloran and Sam Sherry who both had 11 points.

UNC Greensboro 72, Western Carolina 47

CULLOWHEE (AP) — Mikeal Brown-Jones scored 19 points as UNC Greensboro beat Western Carolina 72-47. Brown-Jones also added eight rebounds for the Spartans (7-7). Bas Leyte scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Keondre Kennedy recorded 10 points and was 3 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line.

The Catamounts (7-7) were led by Tyzhaun Claude, who posted 13 points and seven rebounds. Vonterius Woolbright added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists for Western Carolina. In addition, Russell Jones had eight points.

Longwood 87, High Point 73

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins scored 25 points to help Longwood defeat High Point 87-73.

Wilkins had six rebounds for the Lancers (9-5). Nate Lliteras scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 14, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc, and added 14 rebounds. Zac Watson was 4 of 7 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Zach Austin led the way for the Panthers (8-5) with 18 points. Jaden House added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists for High Point. Bryant Randleman also recorded 10 points.

Presbyterian 82, Campbell 72

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Crosby James scored 23 points to help Presbyterian defeat Campbell 82-72.

James shot 8 for 14 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Blue Hose (5-9). Jalen Forrest added 16 points.

The Fighting Camels (5-8) were led in scoring by Ricky Clemons, who finished with 18 points. Campbell also got 17 points from Jay Pal.

