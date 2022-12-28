Photo gallery: Mustangs top Raiders in boys basketball tourney

Published 11:25 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

By Post Sports

Tee Harris scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as East Rowan pulled away from South Rowan for a 74-50 victory in the Dale’s Sporting Goods Sam Moir Christmas Classic on Wednesday.

