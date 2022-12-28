North Cherry Street rezoning focus of Rockwell public hearing Jan. 9

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

By Staff Report

ROCKWELL — A legislative public hearing will be held by the Board of Aldermen of the Town of Rockwell to go over a requested rezoning on North Cherry Street.

An applicant has made a rezoning request of 130, 140 and 200 N. Cherry St. from R-1 single-family residential to R-2 general residential. The applicant wants to change the plats from allowing only single families to live on each parcel to build a multifamily development, such as apartments.

The public is invited to speak for or against this request. The public hearing will be held on Monday, Jan. 9 during the Board of Aldermen’s monthly meeting.

Additional information including copies of documents is available at the Rockwell Town Hall, weekdays between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested parties can also call 704-279-2180 or emailing clerk@rockwellnc.gov.

