Enochville residents warned to lock vehicles Published 10:38 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

1 of 2

A recent spate of vehicle thefts has the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office warning Enochville residents to be on alert.

According to information from the RCSO, the department has seen an uptick in vehicular thefts.

Chief Dep. Jason Owens indicated that numerous reports had been made regarding an individual believed to be responsible for the thefts.

Authorities believe surveillance cameras in the area have caught the individual’s image as they are going around to homes and removing property from cars that are not locked.

Most reports received are from neighborhoods off South Enochville Avenue and occurred overnight. The sheriff’s office urges residents to lock their vehicles and report suspicious activities by calling 911.

If anyone has any information about the identity of the person shown in the released images, they are encouraged to call Det. Josh Simmons at 704-216-8662 or Sgt. Jeremy Thomason at 704-216-8683.

Comments