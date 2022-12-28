Blotter for Dec. 29 Published 8:14 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

In Salisbury Police reports

• A hit and run was reported on Steven Drive between 8:15-9:50 a.m. on Dec. 23.

• A motor vehicle theft was reported on East Innes Street between 10:05-10:15 a.m. on Dec. 23.

• A Linn Lane residence was fired into between 10-10:15 p.m. on Dec. 23.

• Following a call about a domestic incident, a report of assault was made on North Jackson Street around 2:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

• Authorities filed a report of a runaway juvenile from East Liberty Street around 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

• Reports of shots being fired were made between 4:45-5 p.m. on Statesville Boulevard.

• A larceny reportedly occurred at Walmart around 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 24. The total estimated loss was $277.

• A woman reported a vehicle larceny on Jake Alexander Boulevard between 2-3 p.m. with an estimated loss of $300.

• A Bradford Court man was the victim of a burglary and attempted forcible entry between 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Christmas.

• Around 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 26, a report was made for resisting arrest on Faith Road.

• A larceny with an estimated loss of $500 was reported from Jake Alexander Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m. on Dec. 26.

• A reported double drug overdose occurred on Klumac Road around 7:10 p.m. on Dec. 26.

• Walmart was the victim of a larceny with an estimated property loss of $110 around 11 a.m. on Dec. 27.

• An individual was treated for a gun-shot wound on East Monroe Street shortly after noon on Dec. 27.

• A hit and run was reported at the intersection of Jake Alexander Boulevard and Faith Road around 3 p.m. on Dec. 27.

• A larceny was reported on Freeland Drive between 9-11 a.m. on Dec. 27. The estimated property loss totaled $780.

• A license plate was reportedly taken at the Pilot Truck Stop on Peeler Road on Dec. 21. The report was filed on Dec. 27.

• Multiple calls for shots fired in the area of Brenner Crossing Apartments resulted in a report of assault with a gun around 8 p.m. on Dec. 27.

• Mark Jeffrey Shrader, 41, was arrested on charges of failing to appear on Dec. 26

• Johnny Wayne Miller, 42, was arrested for resisting, delaying and obstructing a public officer on Dec. 26.

• Tyjae Nickili Polk, 21, was arrested on Dec. 27 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• A report of an individual using forged checks on Salisbury’s Kent Road on Dec. 20 was made on Dec. 23.

• A report of a domestic violence situation on Enon Church Road and White Oaks Drive in Salisbury was made at 4:17 p.m. on Dec. 23.

• A deputy was dispatched to Garden Lane in Salisbury around 4 p.m. on Dec. 23 in response to a larceny. Estimated property loss was $300.

• Authorities investigated a “natural cause” death between 10:50-11:55 p.m. on Fish Pond Road.

• A report of simple assault was made in relation to an incident on Broom Street that occurred on Christmas Eve.

• Damage to property and vandalism was reported on U.S. Highway 601 in Salisbury between 3-3:56 a.m. on Christmas.

• During the service of a Christmas Day warrant around 9:25 a.m. on Andrews Ford Road, marijuana was found by authorities.

• An overdose was reported to have occurred on Correll Farm Road in Salisbury around 11:10 a.m. on Dec. 25.

• A death was reported from Millbridge Road in China Grove around 1:53 p.m. on Christmas.

• An individual was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia on Crescent Street in China Grove around 4:16 p.m. on Dec. 25.

• Donny’s Western Store in Gold Hill on U.S. Highway 52 reported a burglary and break-in on Dec. 26. The incident occurred around 10:20 a.m.

• A citation for drug possession was made on Old Concord Road in Salisbury shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 26.

• Justin Wayne Correll, 23, was arrested on Dec. 23 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

• Jason Alfred Mann, 42, faces charges of probation violation following his arrest on Dec. 23.

• Sherman William Moss, 57, was arrested on Christmas Eve and charged with communicating threats.

• Shaun William Raymer, 40, faces charges of assault on a female after a Christmas Eve arrest.

• Mata Jorge Arellano, 25, was arrested on Christmas Day. Arellano faces multiple charges of simple assault.

• Cassie Marrell Caudill, 28, was arrested on Dec. 25 and charged with possession of marijuana greater than 1/2 ounce and less than 1 and 1/2 ounces.

• Alfred Russell Davis, 40, was arrested on Christmas and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• Jessica Elaine Kindley, 38, was arrested on Dec. 25 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Danny Wayne Everhart, 61, faces charges of assault on a female following his Dec. 26 arrest.

• Teresa Leonor Aguirre-Ruiz, 21, was arrested on Dec. 26 and charged with possession of marijuana greater than 1/2 ounce and less than 1 and 1/2 ounces.

Comments