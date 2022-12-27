Livingstone basketball player killed in car crash Published 5:32 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

1 of 1

A student-athlete at Livingstone College was killed in a car accident on Monday, the school announced in a news release.

Eric Henderson, a 21-year-old member of the Livingstone men’s basketball team, died after the accident in Cumberland County. He was from Virginia Beach, Va.

“Livingstone College is deeply saddened by the passing of one of its own,” President Anthony Davis said in the news release. “Our thoughts of comfort and peace during this difficult time is extended to Eric’s family, friends, teammates and college family.”

In addition to being an honors student, Henderson was a sophomore at the college but a freshman on the basketball team, where he played small forward. He lived in the Honors Residence Hall.

“I understand Eric was well-mannered, a hard worker and always smiling and upbeat,” Davis said. “May the memory of who he was bring some comfort to those who loved and knew him.”

“He wanted to be at Livingstone College,” basketball coach James Stinson said. “He took pride in being a Blue Bear. He was willing to sacrifice to make sure everyone else was OK. He was the ultimate student-athlete.” The Livingstone men’s basketball team is expected back to campus on Wednesday.

Henderson was the great-nephew of Livingstone’s faculty assembly president, the Rev. Dr. Johnnie P. Henderson. Davis added, “While it is difficult as a campus family to lose a fellow Blue Blue, we send our love to Eric’s family as they deal with this tragedy during the holidays.”

According to reporting from WRAL.com, Henderson was killed as a result of a two-car collision that involved an off-duty Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy. Reporting indicates that authorities believe speed was a factor in the crash, which closed U.S. Highway 13 near Merilee Court, in Wade, for about two hours.

Comments