Blotter for Dec. 27 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

In Salisbury Police reports

• A larceny of a cell phone from a property on West Jake Alexander Boulevard was reported on Dec. 21 between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m. Total estimated loss was $89.

• Antonio Devon Henderson, 41, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.

