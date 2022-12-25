Home decor shop adds to bustling downtown in China Grove Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 25, 2022

By Susan Shinn Turner

CHINA GROVE — The entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in downtown China Grove.

One of the many examples is Shelly Corriher, who owns Wanderer’s Rest Home Emporium, a home decor and gift shop at 114 S. Main St.

A lifelong resident of China Grove, Corriher oversees a stable of 28 booth renters and consigners. She opened the business in January 2020, the year she was also diagnosed with breast cancer.

But Corriher persevered. She now has 28 local craftspeople who contribute to her inventory.

That’s everything from North State Candle Co. to Willow’s Handcrafted Pet Collars to jewelry to Sew It Seams by Leah with seasonal kitchen towels to Dew’s Treasures carved wooden signs.

“We’ve got a little of this and a little of that,” Corriher notes.

There’s also woodwork by Glen Rupp, stained glass by Gloria Martin, and A Good Word Card Co. by Dawn Stevens. Corriher also sells embellished journals.

Corriher herself is known for her wreaths and permanent flower arrangements. She’s learned to work with wood flowers for weddings after receiving requests for them.

She’s always had creative flair. Years ago, Corriher made chinaberry necklaces from berries of the chinaberry trees. That’s where the town drew its name. She may revive that craft at some point, she says.

Corriher’s daughter came up with the name of the business, and her mom helped out until she recovered.

“It’s been a fun time ever since,” Corriher says.

Corriher sponsored Sip and See events during the holiday season and participated in Christmas in the Grove. Her Christmas inventory, including her wreaths, is now on sale. Corriher also has an Etsy shop called ShellysDecor.

For more information, visit the Wanderer’s Rest Home Emporium Facebook page or call 704-859-1845.

