High school indoor track: Hornets take fourth in girls, boys team scoring Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 25, 2022

Staff report

INDIAN TRAIL — Salisbury’s indoor track teams placed fourth in the team scoring in the Christmas Is Near Invitational, a “polar bear” meet held outdoors at Sun Valley High with 24 schools competing.

Salisbury freshman Cristyonna Lewis clocked a meet record time of 7.56 to win the 55 meters, and Lewis also took the 300 meters in a meet record 41.23 seconds, an elite time.

Freshman Cora Wymbs placed third in the 55 meters in 7.91 seconds and was eight in the 300.

Millie Wymbs was second in the 500 meters in 1:26.96.

The 4×200 relay team of Talyric Sifford, the Wymbs sisters and Lewis took first place in 1:52.72.

Elinor Hinson was second in the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 6 inches.

Arnasjelle Corpening was third in the long jump with an effort of 14 feet, 6 inches. She added a sixth place in the triple jump.

Boys

Salisbury’s 4×200 relay team of Sean Young, Andrew Huffman, Jamal Rule and Jaylyn Smith turned in an elite time for 1:34.37 for first place.

Young was second in the 55 meters in 6.9 seconds and placed seventh in the 300 meters.

Smith took second in the 300 meters with an elite time of 36.60 seconds and was eighth in the 55 meters.

Nate Shaffer was fourth in the shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 6.5 inches.

Emmanuel Asare was fourth in the long jump with an effort of 17 feet, 5 inches and fifth in the triple jump. Arel Long placed seventh in the long jump.

Huffman, Abdul Eliwa, Shaffer and Rule took fifth in the 4×400.

Wyatt Goodmight, Shaffer, Eliwa and Evan Koontz placed sixth in the 4×800.

