A bit of joy and gratitude from Christmas Happiness Published 12:05 am Sunday, December 25, 2022

As we close in on the end of this year’s Christmas Happiness drive (we will have one last report next Sunday) all participating agencies and receiving families want to express our gratitude for the contributions from everyone throughout the community for helping children who otherwise would not have a joyful holiday, instead have a happy Christmas. United Way and the Salisbury Post help gather the donations, which are then distributed by the Salvation Army to families who have applied for the funds.

To everyone who has given, please know your gift, combined with others, has been a source of tremendous joy and relief for so many this year. Your generosity makes a difference.

The most recent donations include:

• In memory of Irvin and Melba Parnell, by Ginny P Mabey and Andy Parnell — $150

• In memory of Dimp and Myrtice Roberts, by Ginny P Mabey and Andy Parnell — $150

• In memory of my husband Howard Goodman, by Virginia Goodman — $200

• In memory of Raymond and Susan Dennis; Roy Louise Hoy and Bonnie Drye; Shirley Payne and Linda Swink, by Pete and Linda Drye — $100

• In memory of Scott Rierson, Patrick Virtue, John O Reynolds III, David Goodman and Danny Benedetto, by Family and Friends —$250

• In honor of our families, friends and tenants, by Enkay Properties — $500

• In memory of our son Randall Gore, by Steve and Malynda Peeler — $25

• In memory of John and Catherine Kirk and in honor of Mary Ann, Johnny, Margie, Jay, Cathy, Rita and Betty, by Joseph Kirk — $25

• Dr. Charles and Marna Steinman — $100

• Anonymous — $250

• In memory of deceased classmates, by Boyden High School Class of 1959 — $325

• In honor of our grandchildren; Hunter, Harrison, Rachel, Ryan, Laney and Dalton, by Gary and Ann Bell — $25

• In memory of our parents, M.H. and Mildred Bell and W.L. and Pauline Morgan — $25

• In honor of my coworkers at SECU Salisbury, Merry Christmas!, by Meredith Eller — $50

• In honor of our very special friend Shully Story and in memory of Ned Storey, by anonymous — $100

• In honor of my team Jane Walters, Cheryl Keene, Jamie Webb, Diane Pullium and those that trust their hearing care to Hearing Solutions, by Dr. Lorin Oden — $500

• In memory of our son Douglas Redwine, by Bill and Sharon Livengood — $100

• In memory of my mom and dad Rex and Eva Childers, by Sharon Livengood — $50

• In memory of my grandparents Charles and Melvarine Stogner, by Bill Livengood — $50

• In honor of our daughter and granddaughter Tammy and Stephanie Lemmons, by Bill and Sharon Livengood — $100

Running Total — $43,625.60

