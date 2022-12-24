Salisbury natives making a difference with ministry in Guilford County Published 12:00 am Saturday, December 24, 2022

Pastor Whitney Rhodes Stout and Minister Jonathan Stout grew up in Salisbury and relocated to High Point in 2014.

In December of 2021, “Pastor Whitney” founded Freedom in Christ Women’s Ministry, which soon after turned into Freedom In Christ Family Ministries and became a well known church as Freedom In Christ Outreach Ministry.

They go out monthly and serve the less fortunate and low income communities hot meals and warm blankets. They have a clothing drive for families to come and gather items free of charge.

They have founded Youthful Life 360, which helps in keeping youth off the streets and engaged with school work and Christian-based activities from Guilford, Forsyth, Davidson and Burlington/Alamance counties.

Last December they started the Community Angel Tree foundation (separate from the Salvation Army) where they provide families of low income, and homeless families, along with other children a nice Christmas.

This year they partnered with three other churches to provide Christmas and a holiday meal to 17 families with 34 children altogether. The other churches are Blessing of GOD Ministry – Chief Apostle Vanessa Taphlah of Lexington, House of Glory Ministry- Pastor Leroy and Lady Tyson of Thomasville, and Purposed Ministries – Kevin and Lady Natasha Mayhue – Greensboro.

On Dec. 17, the second annual angel tree Christmas dinner in High Point had 70 people registered to attend.

The Stouts of Freedom in Christ Outreach Ministry-Archdale strive to make a difference in as many lives — old and young — as they can.

