Area Sports: Salisbury boys bounce back; SHS girls cream Palisades Published 11:29 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

From staff reports

CHARLOTTE — Salisbury’s boys basketball team romped 91-54 against Garinger on Friday to get a split in the BAM Winter Jam.

The Hornets saw two extremes on their chilly holiday adventure in Charlotte. The Hornets were pounded by undefeated Olympic on Thursday, but they did the pounding in a 91-54 rout of winless Garinger on Friday.

Salisbury (6-4) led the Wildcats (0-12) by 20 after a quarter, had Garinger tripled on the scoreboard at 36-12 in the second quarter and were never seriously hallenged.

Juke Harris scored 25 for the Hornets on 10-for-15 shooting and added six blocks and six rebounds.

The Hornets put five in double figures and got career highs from Hank Webb (16 points) and Jonathan Ross (10).

Ross had six rebounds.

Webb shot 6-for-10 and had eight rebounds and five steals. He came into the night averaging about 5.5 points per game.

Bryce Dalton scored 12, one shy of his career high, and had five assists and five steals.

Deuce Walker stuffed the stat sheet for 11 points, seven steals, five rebounds and three assists.

Mike Geter added seven points, five assists and three steals.

Salisbury will play two more games in Charlotte after Christmas. The Hornets will take on Northside Christian (6-9) next Friday night and Chambers (7-3) on Saturday afternoon.

Salisbury scoring — Harris 25, Webb 16, Dalton 12, Walker 11, Ross 10, Geter 7, Chunn 5, Sheppard 4, Davidson 2.

Salisbury girls win easily

Salisbury’s girls basketball team romped 54-12 against 4A Palisades (4-7) on Thursday in a game played at Olympic.

The Hornets will take an 8-0 record and a 35-game winning streak into a short Christmas break.

Kyla Bryant scored 20 for the Hornets, who led 34-5 at halftime. Haley Dalton added 10 points, and Icesis Nwafor had seven.

The Hornets will play next in the John Wall Invitational in Raleigh/Cary.

Salisbury scoring — Bryant 20, Dalton 10, Nwafor 7, Evans 6, Morgan 5, Noble 3, Zapata 3.

Local golf

GARS members played at Warrior.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Ray Pope with a net of 67.51. Low ‘B’ Flight player was Dan Newell with a net of 64.04. Low ‘C’ Flight player was Linn Safley with a net of 66.85. Low ‘D’ Flight player was Wayne Bost with a net of 61.42.

Larry Petrea shot a 73 to take low gross, while Bost won low net. Super Senior winner was Bobby Clark with a net of 66.09.

Clark, 83, shot an 83. Bost, 86, shot an 84.

Rockwell Christian

CP Perry scored 26 points to lead Rockwell Christian to an 83-52 win against Cramerton Christian Academy. Jacob Mills scored 23 for the Chargers. Chasen Hall scored 16, and Drew Neve had 11.

•••

Rockwell Christian cruised to a 64-20 win against Statesville’s Cornerstone Christian. Perry scored 14. Noah Cauble and Eljah Doan scored 12 each. Neve had 11.

HS cross country

A.L. Brown’s Fabian Candela-Godinez has signed with Pfeiffer University for cross country and track and field.

He didn’t start running until February 2022, but he did well enough to catch the eye of Pfeiffer coach Robert Marchinko and solid academics made him recruitable.

JV girls basketball

East Rowan beat Northwest Cabarrus 38-16 to start the season 5-0.

HS football

A.L. Brown defensive lineman Jack Schultz signed with Garder-Webb.

•••

Salisbury junior defensive back Deuce Walker has offers from Maryland, Duke, Campbell, Charlotte and Kentucky.

HS wrestling

Carson went 2-1, winning 54-24 vs. Robinson and 72-6 against Butler, but losing 60-18 to Central Cabarrus. Joseph Little, Christian Kluttz and Trey Hill went 3-0. Cameron Lord was 2-0.

College wrestling

OJ Bost (East Rowan) won a 7-2 decision at 165 pounds for Appalachian State in a match with Queens.

College baseball

UNC center fielder Vance Honeycutt (Salisbury) is a Collegiate Baseball Newspaper preseason first team All-America.

Salisbury Academy

The Salisbury Academy varsity girls and boys basketball teams celebrated their annual alumni night with big wins over Iredell Charter Academy.

The girls won 40-28. Samiya Childers hit a 3-pointer to start a second-quarter surge. Anna Kate Goodman scored 22 points. Childers had seven, and Brooks Zino had six.

•••

The boys jumped out to a 28-0 lead, didn’t allow a field goal until the third quarter and won 50-10.

Isaiah Foxx scored 14 points. AJ Jarrell had nine, and Nolt Lescoe and Benji Anderson scored six each.

