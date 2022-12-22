Warming station to open on coldest nights, volunteers needed Published 12:10 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

As winter weather closes in, the temperatures over the Christmas weekend are expected to drop into the teens, and with wind chill, maybe even lower.

Temperatures like those expected leave the most vulnerable in our community, the homeless, at increased risk.

To offer some protection and relief, Rowan Helping Ministries will open a warming station to serve the homeless population in Jeannie’s Kitchen this winter on nights when temperatures are expected to be below 20 degrees.

When opened, RHM will need volunteers to staff the warming station in either a three- or four-hour shift beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at 8 a.m. the following morning. Volunteers will help with manning the door, passing out blankets and providing comfort to those that seek warmth for the evening.

To ensure adequate coverage is provided, RHM is asking volunteers to rise to the challenge by committing to help fill available volunteer opportunities during a time of increased concern. If you are interested in volunteering at our warming stations this winter, please agree to be added to a list of volunteers who are on call 24-48 hours ahead of anticipated temperatures below 20 degrees.

According to weather.gov, temperatures will begin to fall precipitously Friday night, as wind gusts up to 25 mph kick in overnight. That wind chill will drive temperatures from about 10 degrees to a low of 4 below. On Saturday night, the weather is expected to be mostly clear, with temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees. Sunday night will see temperatures slightly increase, with lows between 15 and 20 degrees. Monday night temperatures will rise to the low 20s.

In times of extreme concern, the doors of the warming station will be open to all of those in need. Contact Volunteer Manager Monica Seamon at your earliest convenience if you are interested in volunteering at our warming stations this winter. Seamon can be reached at 704-637-6838 ext. 112 or by email at mseamon@rowanhelpingministries.org.

Comments