Education roundup: Holiday sing-along tradition continues at Shive

ROCKWELL — On Dec. 16, Shive Elementary School continued the annual tradition of students gathering to sing their favorite Christmas songs. Students gathered in the school’s gymnasium (The Hive) for the event led by Lucy Shue, music teacher.

Students were filled with Christmas joy while singing their favorite carols. Zebbie Bondurant, former Shive principal, started the tradition during her time at Shive and it continues. During the pandemic, the sing-along was paused until last year when the singalong was held through Zoom in the classrooms.

Chorus Cats visit Oak Park

SALISBURY – The chorus from West Rowan Elementary School paid a special visit to the residents at Oak Park on Dec. 14. Students lined the stairwell and bannister in the main lobby to perform Christmas carols for those having lunch.

“I think it is fantastic and uplifting,” said John A. Lineberry, an Oak Park resident. “When you live in a retirement home, you like to have things that are positive around you. And this was just fantastic to have the kids sing.”

One of the residents got an unexpected surprise, when her great-granddaughter, Calliegh Revis, showed up to sing.

“I knew she went to West Rowan, but I didn’t know she would be here today,” Glenda Long said. “When she came in and stood on the steps, she waved … she is such a sweet kid and that hug at the end of the concert was worth everything to me.”