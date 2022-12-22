Dolls, toys museum holding miniatures workshop Dec. 28 Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

SPENCER — After all of the holiday decorations are put away, come and join the N.C. Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures in conjunction with the Rowan Doll Society of N.C. for a special Make It Take It Miniature Workshop. Miniatures are fun to make, collect and look great in a diorama, a dollhouse or can accompany your doll as an accessory.

Participants will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Spencer Woman’s Club located at 101 Third St. (behind the fire department). Beginning at 2 p.m., the event will include three creative and easy workshops as well as snacks and a lot of door prizes.

Beth Nance, executive director of the museum and host of the event, will show participants how to make miniature 1-inch milkshakes and ice cream cones that will be scaled for a 16-18-inch doll, such as American Girl. Kathy Gregg, volunteer for the museum and former educator will help participants create a book that can be an accessory for a doll and show how to make a simple piece of clothing for a doll. Lynn Frank, area director of NAME (National Association of Miniature Enthusiasts) will show how to create a Christmas themed miniature for an 18-inch doll.

There will be a surprise visit from none other than Mrs. Claus who will treat participants to a wonderful story.

Everyone who registers for the event will be eligible to win numerous door prizes including three American Girl dolls and lots of doll-related swag. The final event will be a tour of the N.C. Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures.

The cost of the event is $15 per participating person and children must be accompanied by an adult.

To register, call the museum at 704-762-9359 or register by using paypal by sending $15 for each participating registrant using info@ncmdtm.com

All participants must be registered by Monday, Dec. 26, to attend.

