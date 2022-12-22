Dobson first recipient of Shuping Memorial Scholarship at RCCC Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

SALISBURY — Matthew Dobson has been selected as the first recipient of the Officer Jason Shuping Memorial Public Safety Scholarship at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. The scholarship was established by Shuping’s widow, Haylee Shuping, to provide financial assistance to deserving Basic Law Enforcement Training (B.L.E.T.) students who are pursuing public safety careers in Rowan and Cabarrus counties. Jason Shuping died on December 16, 2020, while on duty with the Concord Police Department.

“Matthew Dobson’s passion for serving others is evident through his military service and commitment to volunteering his time to play Christian music for his church and coach youth sports,” Haylee Shuping said. “The fundamental core values of what he believes makes a law enforcement officer made his application stand out and resonated well with the reasons this scholarship was created.”

Dobson, 28, of Concord, is currently enrolled in the Basic Law Enforcement Training program at Rowan-Cabarrus. He attended Keystone College in pursuit of a criminal justice degree in 2013 and in 2016 began duty with the United States Army, serving as a military police officer at Fort Bliss, Texas. His career goals include serving on the K9 unit and the drone pilot team with the Concord Police Department.

“Public safety has always been my biggest passion,” Dobson said. “I strive to live a life of service to others. I would like to become a field training officer in the future so that I can help acclimate new officers as they begin their law enforcement careers.”

Jason Shuping graduated from the B.L.E.T. program at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in 2019 and was recognized as the top shooter in his class. He began his career as a law enforcement officer with the City of Concord, where he was serving with David District Team 3 at the time of his death.

“Jason Shuping was a selfless public servant, and his tragic death marked a loss for the entire community,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. “On behalf of Rowan-Cabarrus, I thank Haylee Shuping for her own selfless generosity in honoring his memory with a scholarship that will make a difference in the lives of students who share Jason’s passion for protecting and serving others.”

