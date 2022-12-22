Budd, Bishop scheduled to speak at Lincoln Reagan Dinner on Feb. 4

SALISBURY — The 2023 Rowan Republican Lincoln Reagan Dinner will be Saturday, Feb. 4, at Baker’s Mill, 1360 Poole Road. Keynote speakers will be then Sen. Ted Budd and Rep. Dan Bishop.

or contact the party for information on mailing a check at 980-643-1009. Ticket sales close Feb. 2 and will not be available at the door. “Early Bird Special” tickets, the bronze level, includes VIP reception and is available for $50 until Dec. 31. After that, it will be $100. The Patriot level $50 ticket will not include the VIP reception. Other levels include silver for $500 for four people and includes VIP reception. Gold level is $1,000 for eight people and includes VIP reception. Platinum level is $2,500 for eight people and includes VIP reception and special recognition. To reserve a ticket or sponsorship, go to http://rowan.nc.gop or contact the party for information on mailing a check at 980-643-1009. Ticket sales close Feb. 2 and will not be available at the door.

The social hour begins at 6 p.m. and the VIP reception at 6:30. Dinner and program are at 7 p.m.

The Lincoln Reagan Dinner is a major fundraiser for the county party and helps lay the foundation for the 2024 election campaign cycle.