Blotter for Dec. 22 Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

In Salisbury Police reports

• Theft of automobile accessories from a business on East Innes Street was reported to have happened between 7:30 and 11 p.m. on Dec. 19. The theft was reported Dec. 20, and the total estimated loss was $35.

• A larceny from a property on South Jake Alexander Boulevard was reported about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 20, with a total estimated loss of $80.

• Property damage from a hit and run on Tabernacle Street was reported about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 20.

• A larceny from a property on Clancy Street was reported to have happened between 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 19, with a total estimated loss of $300.

Comments