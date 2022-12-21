New tax collector wants to continue ‘serving the taxpayers to the best of my ability’ Published 12:04 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

SALISBURY — Casey Robinson’s goal when she started at the Rowan County Tax Collector’s Office was to one day become the county’s tax collector. And now, she has made it happen.

The 34-year-old, who grew up right outside of Faith, said she might be young for the role she is about to fill, but has been dedicated to learning the different parts of the job over the 10 years that she has been working there.

Robinson started with the collector’s office in February 2013, when she was 25, as a tax collection assistant, after working as a registered medical assistant. She was appointed assistant tax collector in January 2017, working under Tonya Parnell who is retiring at the end of the year.

“I’ve learned so much from Tonya over the 10 years since she hired me. She’s got 30-plus years in and I’ve worked really close with her over the past two, three years learning more of the tax collector’s duties and assistant tax collector’s duties” Robinson said.

Robinson is a certified deputy tax collector, becoming a member of the North Carolina Tax Collectors Association since May 2017. She plans to become a certified tax collector, but can only do that after she has spent two years officially as the Rowan County tax collector. She took classes at the University of North Carolina School of Government, as well as a few classes with the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

“Serving the taxpayers to the best of my ability” is Robinson’s main goal when she takes her oath of office in January. The office is also going through a software change, which is another task that Robinson is eager to get finished to continue collection efforts.

“She has 10 years of experience working in our tax office, she is very mature, knows all the people in the tax office and has worked with them and has been using our system correctly on a regular basis. I just thought that she was best qualified for Rowan County,” Commissioner Jim Greene said when asked about the decision to appoint Robinson. The Rowan County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted for her when she applied for the job.

Robinson will be sworn in officially as the tax collector on Jan. 3 at the first monthly meeting of the Rowan County Board of Commissioners.

