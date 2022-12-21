Kannapolis holiday schedule Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

KANNAPOLIS — City offices will be closed from Thursday, Dec. 22, until Tuesday, Dec. 27, in observance of the Christmas holiday. There will be no delay in garbage and recycling collection service over the holiday. There will be no yard waste, limb or loose-leaf collection Thursday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Dec. 26.

Offices will also be closed on Jan. 2 in observance of the New Year. There will be no delay in garbage and recycling collection service over the holiday. There will be no yard waste, limb or loose-leaf collection Monday, Jan 2.

Comments