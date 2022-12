High school basketball: Pairings, times for Moir Christmas Classic Published 4:27 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Dale’s Sporting Goods Sam Moir Christmas Classic

Dec. 28, 29, 30

DAILY ADMISSION: $10

TOURNAMENT 3-DAY PASSES: $25

5 years old & under — free

Wednesday, Dec. 28

FIRST ROUND

Game 1 — JV boys, (4) West vs. (5) South, 11 a.m.

Game 2 — JV girls, East vs. South, 12:15 p.m.

Game 3 — JV boys, (2) East vs. (3) Carson, 1:30 p.m.

Game 4 — Varsity girls, (4) South vs. (5) Carson, 3 p.m.

Game 5 — Varsity boys, (4) East vs. (5) South, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6 — Varsity girls semifinal, (2) North vs. (3) East, 6 p.m.

Game 7 — Varsity boys semifinal, (2) North vs. (3) West, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

SECOND ROUND

Game 8 — JV boys, West-South loser vs. East-Carson loser, 11 a.m.

Game 9 — JV girls, South vs. West, 12:15 p.m.

Game 10 — JV boys, (1) North vs. West-South winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 11 — Varsity girls, South-Carson loser vs. East-North loser, 3 p.m.

Game 12 — Varsity boys, East-South loser vs. North-West loser, 4:30 p.m.

Game 13 — Varsity girls semifinal, (1) West vs. South-Carson winner, 6 p.m.

Game 14 — Varsity boys semifinal, (1) Carson vs. East-South winner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

FINAL ROUND

Game 15 — JV boys, Game 10 loser vs. Game 8 winner, 11 a.m.

Game 16 — JV girls, West vs. East, 12:15 p.m.

Game 17 — JV boys, Game 10 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 18 — Varsity girls, Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 loser, third place, 3 p.m.

Game 19 — Varsity boys, Game 12 winner vs. Game 4 loser, third place, 4:30 p.m.

Game 20 — Varsity girls, Game 6 winner vs. Game 13 winner, championship, 6 p.m.

Game 21 — Varsity boys, Game 7 winner vs. Game 14 winner, championship, 8 p.m.

*Game times are approximate, after the first game of each day.

Comments