High school basketball: East boys top Central Davidson, girls come up short Published 10:36 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

GRANITE QUARRY — Dylan Valley and Tee Harris led East Rowan’s boys basketball team to a 79-66 win against Central Davidson on Wednesday.

Valley made eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points. Harris had 26 points and 14 rebounds.

“Big time win,” East coach Andrew Porter said. “We stepped it up in the second half and took control of the game.”

East put four quarters together in the non-conference game, following a series of South Piedmont Conference losses.

The Mustangs got a lot of stops in the fourth quarter. That’s something they’ve been looking for.

East (2-5) led by only 67-63 with two minutes left, but Harris made a critical stick-back after Valley missed on a contested driving layup.

A confident 3-pointer by Jaden Sprinkle put the Mustangs ahead 72-63, and Jonathan Wemboula, who had eight rebounds, got a transition bucket for an 11-point lead.

Valley and Sprinkle made free throws to help finish off the Spartans (7-3).

East will be seeded fourth in the Christmas tourney and will play No. 5 South Rowan next Wednesday.

Central Davidson 23 14 18 17 — 72

East Rowan 19 21 15 8 — 63

East scoring — Valley 28, Harris 26, Lee 7, Sprinkle 6, Everhart 5, Wemboula 4, Brooks 3.

Girls

Central Davidson made clutch free throws to hold off East Rowan 54-50 in a non-conference game on Wednesday.

It was the last pre-Christmas action for the Mustangs (4-4), who will be seeded third in the Dale’s Sporting Goods Sam Moir Christmas Classic.

Kady Collins made big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for the Mustangs on her way to a career-best 17 points.

Hannah Waddell scored 16, while Mary Church had eight.

East started well and led 27-20 at halftime. The Spartans (6-4) led 38-37 going to the fourth quarter.

Collins made a 3-pointer for 45-44 lead — East’s last one — with about four minutes left.

With East down 50-45, Mary Church made an off-balance, hanging layup. Then Collins made another 3-pointer to get East within 51-50 at the 2:30 mark.

“Kady made big shots and we’ve got to look for more shots from her,” East coach Bri Evans said. “We just weren’t able to finish it.”

Central Davidson 7 13 18 16 — 54

East Rowan 12 15 10 13 — 50

