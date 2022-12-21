High school basketball: Carson boys, North girls win; tough one for East girls Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

From staff reports

CHINA GROVE — This isn’t a business-as-usual basketball season.

When Carson and North Rowan squared off on Tuesday night, neither boys team was above .500, but they were battling for the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Dale’s Sporting Goods Sam Moir Christmas Classic.

Carson (4-4) earned that top seed with a 73-62 victory. North (4-5) will be seeded No. 2. West Rowan (3-5) is No. 3. East Rowan plays Central Davidson at home tonight, but is locked into the No. 4 seed, win or lose. South Rowan will be the No. 5 seed. East and South have one win apiece. Salisbury isn’t in the tournament this year.

Colin Ball stayed on a roll for the Cougars with 24 points. The sophomore has 74 points in his last three outings.

Mikey Beasley made more 2s than usual and helped out with 18 points.

Ball made two 3-pointers early and Jay McGruder had all seven of his points in the first quarter, as Carson started fast and stayed on top.

Jayden Polk scored 21 for the Cavaliers, while Jaemias Morrow scored 15.

But the Cougars held North’s leading scorer George Maxwell to eight points.

North Rowan 11 15 21 15 — 62

Carson 22 16 22 13 — 73

North — Polk 21, Morrow 15, Maxwell 8, McArthur 5, O’Kelly 5, Charleston 4, Alford 4.

Carson — Ball 24, Beasley 18, Taylor 9, Howard 7, McGruder 7, Drye 6, Burleyson 2.

•••

CHINA GROVE — North Rowan’s girls made it four wins in a row by overwhelming Carson 74-22 on Tuesday.

North scored 28 points in the first quarter, 17 by Bailee Goodlett, and took a 46-11 halftime lead.

The Cavaliers outscored Carson 22-1 in the third quarter.

Goodlett finished with 32 points for North (7-2), the fourth time this season she’s gotten 30-plus. She scored those 32 in three quarters.

She had 10 steals and six assists.

Brittany Ellis made five 3-pointers and scored 17. Ellis’ return to health has keyed North’s winning streak. She’s scored 51 points in her last three games.

Bloom Goodlett, Bailey’s twin, scored 11.

Chloee Stoner contributed five points, five rebounds and four steals.

North made nine 3-pointers and will be seeded No. 2 behind undefeated West Rowan for the Christmas tournament.

Rebekah McCubbins and Allie Martin scored seven each for the Cougars.

Carson (1-7) will be seeded No. 5 in the tournament.

North Rowan 28 18 22 6 — 74

Carson 6 5 1 10 — 22

North —Bailee Goodlett 32, Ellis 17, Bloom Goodlett 11, Stoner 5, D. Elder 3, A. Elder 3, Stockton 3.

Carson — Martin 7, McCubbins 7, Furr 4, Carpenter 2, McBride 2.

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan’s girls lost 37-34 to North Davidson in a defensive struggle on Tuesday.

Lindsey Cook led the Mustangs with 10 points. Mary Church, Hannah Waddell and Kady Collins scored six each.

“Close all the way and we played every hard, but we missed too many layups and free throws,” East coach Bri Evans said. “We are playing some good defense. We’ve played a lot of 1-3-1, but we played mostly man tonight.”

East (4-3) started very slowly and got down 11-3, but the Mustangs fought back to a 17-16 deficit at halftime.

East went in front 19-17 on a 3-pointer by Waddell early in the third quarter.

A free throw by Church gave the Mustangs a 25-24 lead going to the fourth quarter.

Lettie Michael made key buckets for North Davidson (6-4) at crunch time, including the 3-pointer that broke a 30-all tie.

After the Mustangs got within 33-32, Michael scored again, and then blocked a shot.

East will be the No. 3 seed for the Christmas tournament, behind West Rowan and North Rowan. Salisbury isn’t in the tournament this year.

East will host Central Davidson (5-4) tonight.

North Davidson 11 6 7 13 – 37

East Rowan 5 11 9 9 — 34

East scoring — Cook 10, Church 6, Waddell 6, Collins 6, Whicker 3, Miller 2, M. Kluttz 1.

•••

The East Rowan boys did not play on Tuesday, as the North Davidson team was fighting a flu bug.

The East boys will play tonight against Central Davidson.

Comments