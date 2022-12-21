Blotter for Dec. 21 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• The theft of a motor vehicle from northbound I-85 was reported to have happened between 1 a.m. Dec. 17 and 3:37 p.m. Dec. 18.

• A burglary was reported on Rock Grove Church Road between noon and 3 p.m. Dec. 18.

• Theft from a building on Fish Pond Road was reported on Dec. 18, with a total estimated loss of $2,000.

• A theft from a property on South Main Street was reported on Dec. 19, with a total estimated loss of $1,200.

• Eric George Hyman, 35, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

• Timothy Randell Foster, 27, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with simple possession of controlled substance.

• Devante Kwandaerius McCluney, 29, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with assault by strangulation.

• Katherine Yoland Waddell, 48, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with possession/sale of alcohol without a permit.

