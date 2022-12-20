Young professionals get together to network, give back Published 12:05 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Young Professionals held a holiday party Thursday at City Tavern. Typically, the young professional meetings take place twice a month. One meeting is for professional development and the other is more of a social gathering. You do not need to be a paid member of the chamber of commerce to take part in the Young Professionals, it is open to anyone under the age of 45.

“That’s the key point of the events, so we can learn more about our community and share the things that really highlight what is Rowan County and what it means to work here,” said Nicky Black from the Miller Davis Agency.

People enjoyed drinks at the bar and the complimentary Go Burrito! spread that was offered. Erin Moody from the Terrie Hess Child Advocacy was there to accept gifts donated by the chamber of commerce and the Young Professionals that are specifically for pre-teen and teens.

“What about the 17-and-a-half-year-olds who don’t want a Barbie? You guys make their day because once they finish that really hard appointment where they’ve gone in depth in to what happened, they had a head-to-toe physical, which nobody likes, imagine going through that after experiencing a trauma. This is kind of a nice way for them to be able to end their day on a high note,” Moody said.

Comments