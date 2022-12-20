Winter issue of Salisbury Magazine now available Published 12:04 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

SALISBURY — The winter 2023 edition of Salisbury the Magazine is now available at newsstands throughout the county.

This month’s issue features a Q&A with Rowan Helping Ministries Executive Director Kyna Grubb. We take a look inside NASCAR through the eyes of announcer Dave Moody. And we journey through the battle against segregation and on civil rights with lifelong local activist and now author DeeDee Wright, whose new book “The (W)right Thing — My Life in the Civil Rights Movement and Beyond” is now available at South Main Book Company.

We go from books to the instruments used to write them in a feature on Neal Wilkinson’s creations of hand-crafted pens. We take a look inside the world of weight lifting and personal training with trainer Rijk Zwaan and finish strong getting “into shape” with local pottery artists Heather and Chon Carlile. Grab yours before they run out.

Comments