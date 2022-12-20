Blotter for Dec. 20 Published 12:02 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

In Salisbury Police reports

The police department reminds residents that during this time of year it is particularly important to be vigilant while you are out shopping running errands or in closing your home for the night. Sgt. Justin Crotty said people should “pay attention to their surroundings, don’t get caught up looking down at your cell phone, and don’t store gifts or important items in your car.” Lock your car doors at night, as well as the doors to your home. And, he added, “it’s that old adage of ‘if you see something, say something.’ If you see something that looks out of place in your neighborhood, or if something happens at your own home, don’t wait to call the police — call right away while information is current.”

• Property damage from a hit and run on Carolina Street was reported about 11:54 a.m. Dec. 16.

• A larceny from a property on North Long Street was reported between 1 and 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, with a total estimated loss of $125,

• Theft from a motor vehicle on Lakewood Drive was reported between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m. Dec. 16, with a total estimated loss of $10.

• Larceny from a vehicle on East Innes Street was reported between 2 and 4 p.m. Dec. 12, with a total estimated loss of $400.

• A theft from a motor vehicle on West Miller Street was reported about 5:23 p.m. Dec. 17, with a tota estimated loss of $1,100.

