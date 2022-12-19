Suspects found, arrested in Kannapolis homicide Published 11:08 am Monday, December 19, 2022

KANNAPOLIS – Kannapolis police have now arrested Khalil Chapman and Jennifer Chanthaboun in the homicide of Claude Anthony Williams, II on December 7.

Chapman was charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon and Chanthaboun has bee charged with first degree murder. They turned themselves in to police officers at the Kannapolis Police Department early Monday morning and are being held in the Cabarrus County Jail without bond.

The two were identified last week and warrants were obtained. Williams was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at his home on South Little Texas Road about 5 p.m. Dec. 7.

