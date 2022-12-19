Ace Arcade robbed at gunpoint Published 11:41 am Monday, December 19, 2022

SALISBURY – A lone gunman robbed an employee at Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard at 2:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to Salisbury police.

Investigators say a man dressed in a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, a surgical mask and a camouflage b baseball hat walked in the front door of the arcade Sunday afternoon. He was reportedly patted down by a security guard and allowed to enter.

Police say the man waited for an employee to enter the cashier’s office, then followed her inside, where he pointed a gun at the woman and demanded cash. The robber got away, say police, with at least $8,000 before running out the back door of the business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police Criminal Investigations Division at 704-638-5333.

