Rowan Republican Party to discuss history of political parties in county at Monday gathering Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 18, 2022

SALISBURY — The Rowan Republican Party is sponsoring lunch and learn program to supplement historical information about our community and country. The Monday, Dec. 19, noon-1 p.m.

The lunch and learn program is on the “History of Political Parties in Rowan County.”

Retired Catawba College history professor Dr. Gary Freeze will be the speaker. Participants must register to attend. To register, text 704-450-2764.

Bring your lunch to the event in the Rowan Republican Party headquarters at 100 W. Innes St., Suite 103.

