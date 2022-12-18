‘Healing Hands for Hayleigh’ fundraiser is Monday Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 18, 2022

SALISBURY — A fundraiser is being held at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office parking lot on Liberty Street on Monday from 7-10 a.m.

The “Healing Hands for Hayleigh” event is raising money for Hayleigh, the 3-year-old daughter of an employee at the Rowan County Tax Collector’s Office.

Hayleigh was recently diagnosed with leukemia and is staying at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.

At the event, sausage sandwiches will be on sale for $3 and drinks will be $1.

