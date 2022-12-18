Food Lion offers affordability, meal planning options for holiday season Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 18, 2022

SALISBURY — For some families this time of year, making sure everyone gets enough to eat can be even more tricky than normal. With that in mind, Food Lion have created and posted “affordable meal solution recipes” on the company website in an effort to help families save money.

“We know that it’s important for our customers to stretch their dollars. These recipes are designed to help do that,” Deborah Sabo, senior vice president of marketing at Food Lion, said.

Each recipe is purposefully put together to make sure customers don’t spend extra money to make a delicious meal.

“When preparing these recipes, we take great care in including ingredients customers may already have on hand, such as pantry staples and popular spices. We also create recipes that use leftovers as ingredients to make today’s rotisserie chicken meal tomorrow’s chicken casserole meal,” Sabo said.

Food Lion officials are seeking the best ways to help customers while seeing if the recipes can help find out how customers shop and what they’re looking for. “We spend a lot of time listening to our customers to understand how we can best serve their needs. That’s what this effort is all about. Because we listen, we know some customers prefer to purchase each individual ingredient and prepare the meal themselves, and some choose to pick up a fully cooked rotisserie chicken,” Sabo said.

For a list of recipes go to https://www.foodlion.com/recipes/categories/recipeseasy/affordable/

