Christmas Happiness getting closer to goal Published 12:05 am Sunday, December 18, 2022

The final days of making donations to the Christmas Happiness Fund are fast approaching. And the year’s total is getting even closer to last year’s donations of more than $35,000.

Some who don’t have the ability to provide a Christmas for their families depend on the kindness of strangers, who have brought in more than $32,000 so far this year. If you’d like to help, bring contributions to the Salisbury Post, located at 131 West Innes St., weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or mail to Christmas Happiness, c/o Salisbury Post, P.O. Box 4639, Salisbury, NC 28145. Checks can be made payable to Christmas Happiness Fund and donations can also be placed in the Salisbury Post front door mail slot.

The latest donations include:

• In honor of Arnold & Brenda Herring, by Preston Herring — $50

• Francis McGill — $50

• Adam & Eve Sunday School Class at 1st United Methodist Church in Salisbury — $250

• In memory of all our passed members by Everyman’s Bible Class — $500

• G. Jean McCoy, $100

• In memory of Robert W. Richarson and Robert Brian Richardson and in honor of Kim Whitley and Suzanne Rimer, by Phillis Richardson — $200

• In loving memory of my Husband Bill Shives by Becky $100

• In loving memory of Kim Holshouser, by Patsy & Charles Martell — $100

• In memory of friends and family, by Ralph and Helen Brown — $200

• Canterbury Book Club — $100

• In memory of John & Margaret Allison and Earl Christy and in honor of Evelyn Christy, by LeeAnn & Jim Christy — $100

• In honor of Allison, Jack, Jackson & Eva Egbert, by LeeAnn & Jim Christy — $100

• In memory of David L. Huffman, by Peggy Huffman — $100

• In memory of my late Husband Steve Douglas, by Racine Douglas — $25

• Anonymous — $75

• In memory of Earl C. Alexander, by Carolyn Alexander — $100

• In honor of our family, by Perry & Carolyn Hood — $100

• In memory of Gladys Van Poole, Mary Ruth Van Poole, Dr. Hilda Bailey & Barry Powlas, by Kelly, Barrett & Kristen Powlas — $100

• In honor of our grandchildren Allison & Tim, by Lane & Claudette Brown — $50

• Friendship Sunday School Class, Maupin Avenue Presbyterian Church — $100

• In memory of all veterans, by Elaine Howle — $200

• In loving memory of my husband Ralph and our grandson John Mac, by Colleen Walton — $50

• In loving memory of the deceased members of the Arthur Trexler and Arnold Walton families, by Colleen Walton — $50

• In loving memory of Giorgio and Mercede Porcari and in honor of all foster children, by Sandy Porcari — $40

• Georgette and Conan Thompson — $150

• In memory of Charlie Little, Pete Stout and Edward Bowles, by Aaron and Brenda Neely — $100

• In memory of J.P. and Sally Helms and Libby Helms Hoffmire, by Vicki and Charles Butler — $500

• In memory of Pete and Dot Connor and in honor of class teachers and class officers by the Unity Sunday School Class, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church — $500

• In loving memory of Sidney and Scotty Blume, by Betty and family — $50

• In loving memory of my sister Margaret Douglas and brother Bob Lyerly, by Betty Blume — $50

• In memory of Dr. Rowland R. King, by Marilyn King — $100

• Carol S. Peterson — $100

• In honor of our children and in memory of our parents, by Lyn and Al Wilson — $100

• In honor of Sue DeCamp-Freeze, by Jeannie Lefler — $25

• In memory of Ruth and Cecil Bernhardt, Gilbert and Donna Bernhardt, Phil Bernhardt, Debbie Walker Bernhardt, David Deese and Ethan Mastro, by Vernon and Cheryl Bernhardt — $300

• Anonymous — $600

• In memory of Uncle Brent, Aunt Louise and John I. Naile, by Alan Lentz — $100

• In memory of Bruce D. Nancy and Donna South, by Karen South Jones — $25

• In honor of Women and Wine: the smartest, most politically astute and nicest ladies I know, by Karen South Jones — $25

• In honor of Betty Puckett for all her years of service to the club, by Salem Lutheran Church Keenage Club — $50

• In memory and honor of all veterans — past, present and future, by Amvets Post 565 — $50

• In memory of Wesley, Lucy, Gizmo, Stinker, Squirt, Tiger, Brownie, Chloe and Lily and in honor of Tricia on her birthday, by Benny, Harry and John — $100

• In memory of Jimmy Hurley, by Hen and John — $100

• Corbin Hills Sunday Afternoon Regulars Annual Christmas Tournament and Corbin Hills Golf Club — $4,230

• In memory of Lucille, Fred and James Sifford by Joyce, Thomas, Anamarie, Sutton and Alexander Ervin — $100

• In memory of parents Leroy and Laura Neely, son Anthony Neely and husband Vernon Thomside, by Phyllis Thomside — $100

• In memory of Nancy Penley and Debbie Carter, by Brown Bag Readers — $240

• In memory of Donald E. Sunding and Timothy J. Sunding, by Betty Sunding — $200

• First Baptist Church Rockwell AWANA Program — $125

• In honor of all the wonderful people at First Presbyterian Church, by Acey and Carol Worthy — $200

• In memory of my mother Virginia M. Poole and my brother Tom Poole, by Ann P. Weatherford — $100

• Salisbury Rowan Runners — $250

• In memory of Robert K. Cobb and Alda M. Davies, by Sandra H. Cobb — $200

• In memory of Alvin and Joyce Smith, by Jeff and Rhonda Ward — $50

• In memory of Curtis and Mary Ward, Sam Ward, Buddy and Jeanette Lefler and Judy Gainey, by Jeff and Rhonda Ward — $50

• In honor of our friends and neighbors in Milford Hills, by Chuck and Liz Friedrich — $300

• Allen Cook, a humble and gentle servant, never hesitated to help someone in need. His kindness touched many people in this community, in memory of his giving spirit and to honor his wife and our dear friend Michelle, by The Page Girls Book Club — $200

• In honor of our grandchildren, by Diane and Seth Labovitz — $40

• LPL Financial — $200

• In loving memory of Judy and Mary Starkey and Ruby and John Brown, in honor of Bradley, Eli, Brian and Anna, by Frank — $300

• In memory of of departed co-workers at the Rowan County Assessor’s office: Wallace Peeler, Jerry Rowland, Bill Snipes, John Smith, “Chubby” Jordan, Margaret Young, Vivian Mull, “Binky” Williams, Virginia Kluttz, Mae Frances Johnson, Madolyn Yates and Mildred Monroe by JHW — $50

• In honor of our Mom and Dad Brandon and Brad Vinson, by Neely, Taylor and Asher — $50

• In memory of grandparents Lorraine and Bernard Williams and Hazel and Clifford Bost and in honor of Mom and Dad Sheila and Joe Williams, by Brandon Vinson — $50

• In memory of parents Rev. and Mrs. Bennie Bearden and Mr. and Mrs. RW Schenk, by Norman and Gloria Schenk — $50

• Union Lutheran Church Drew Wise Merrell Adult Sunday School Class — $50

Daily total — $10,500

Running total — $32,290

