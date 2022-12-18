Business roundup: Power Curbers honors two; new SECU branch opens; North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation holds annual meeting Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 18, 2022

SALISBURY — Power Curbers honored associates for commitment and years of service at its annual Christmas party last week.

Each year, Power Curbers recognizes two associates as winners of the Messinger Commitment Award. Criteria for the award, named for long-time past Presidents Richard Messinger and Dyke Messinger, include having a positive attitude, being a team player, producing quality work and dedication to the Power Curbers mission statement, “Our Commitment Shows.” This year’s winners were Crystal Tollenaer and Joshua Furr.

Tollenaer, of Advance, has worked at Power Curbers since 2015. She currently works as parts manager. Her husband is Josh and son is Grayson.

Furr is a Rowan County native and has worked at Power Curbers since 2019 as an industrial painter and small curb machine builder. His wife is Brittany and their three children are Diana, Aubrey and Gabriel.

Employees recognized for years of service include Huitt Corriher (15), Eddie Graham (15), Steve Kirst (15), Brandon Gainey (10), Derek Hathcock (10), Alan Brassard (5), Rusty Jackson (5), Bill Robinson (5) and Ty Scholler (5).

Since 1953 the Salisbury-based manufacturer of slipform concrete paving equipment has produced curb and gutter machines, concrete road paving equipment and accessories under the brands Power Curbers, Power Pavers and Anvil American.

SECU branch opens in China Grove

CHINA GROVE — The State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) has opened a new branch in China Grove at 1995 South U.S. Highway 29. This facility features three drive-through lanes and a drive-up ATM.

“We are excited to have this new location in China Grove, which is in response to the growing number of members that we have in this area,” said Dallas Sutton, SECU vice president and city executive, said in a news release. “This facility has been much anticipated, and we would like all of our members who live and work in this community to know that we are open and here to serve them.”

To learn more about the Credit Union’s financial products and services, visit www.ncsecu.org.

North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation holds annual meeting

The annual meeting of the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation was held Dec. 4-7 at the Sheraton Four Seasons and Joseph S. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.

Rowan County Farm Bureau President Doug Patterson was recognized among his peers at the Presidents’ and Agents’ Luncheon.

Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding presented each winning county president with a limited edition Case knife. Each county’s agency force worked hard to qualify their county president for recognition. Special plaques were also presented to the agents and agencies whose production was superior during the contest period.

