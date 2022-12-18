Blotter Dec. 18 Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 18, 2022

In Salisbury Police reports

• A report was made for an accidental overdose between 8:30-9 a.m. on Park Avenue on Dec. 15.

• A burglary and forced entry was reported on South Shaver Street around 10 p.m. on Dec. 15.

• Keshawn Amarie Massey, 23, and Sherrie Kay Castor, 35, were both served warrants on Dec. 15.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A report was made of an overdose at a Woodleaf residence around 6 p.m. on Dec. 15. The family reportedly used Narcan to revive the individual.

• A drug overdose was reporter on Mahaffey Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 15.

• Michael Jerome Smith, 55, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with failure to appear.

• Lora Mackey Mann, 42, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with possession of a controlled substance in a penal institution.

• Aaron Spencer Young, 37, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with cyberstalking.

• Emily Kristin Walser, 30, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with simple assault.

• Tamara Jeanne Pierre, 27, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with trafficking cocaine.

• Laquisha Terrell Malone, 28, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with failure to appear.

