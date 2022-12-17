Photo gallery: West wrestlers run away with county championships

120 class., West's Oliver Perry in blue won over Salisbury's Robert Moulton in white. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
182 class: West's Broxtyn Barger on top pinned North's Khoron Miller, photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
170 class: West's Eli Jenkins in blue pinned Carson's Cole Kirkpatrick ., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
195 class: West's Hunter Miller in blue won over, Carson's Trey Hill., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
126 class., West's Stetson Collins in light blue won over East's Alex Luna in white.. ., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
113 class., East's Leah Edwards in pink head gear lost to, South's Mateo Diaz in back. ., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
138 class., West's Jacob Perry in light blue won over Carson's Christian Kluttz., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
132 class. West's Kevin O'Brien in light blue won over Carson's Parker Mills ., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
126 class., West's Stetson Collins in blue won over East's Alex Luna in white.. ., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
106 class., East's Chris McDonald (in red) vs West's Jathan Roby., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post