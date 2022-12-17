Photo gallery: Indians come out on top of basketball thriller against Wingate

Catawba College’s Adrian Scarborough (4) got the winning dunk Saturday. Here he's defended by Wingate University’s Sean Elmore (11). Catawba College men’s basketball defeated visiting Wingate University 96-95 on Saturday afternoon. . JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 12/17/22, Salisbury,NC.
Catawba College men’s basketball defeated visiting Wingate University 96-95 on Saturday afternoon. . JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 12/17/22, Salisbury,NC.
Catawba College’s Elijah Thomas (4) and Wingate’s Destin Clark (5). Catawba College men’s basketball defeated visiting Wingate University 96-95 on Saturday afternoon. . JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 12/17/22, Salisbury,NC.
Catawba College’s O’Mazeon Tinsley (1). Catawba College men’s basketball defeated visiting Wingate University 96-95 on Saturday afternoon. . JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 12/17/22, Salisbury,NC.
Catawba College’s Ray Kowalski (3) eyes the basketball from the corner. Catawba College men’s basketball defeated visiting Wingate University 96-95 on Saturday afternoon. . JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 12/17/22, Salisbury,NC.
Catawba College’s Javeon Jones (0) and Wingate’s Jarren Cottingham (2). Catawba College men’s basketball defeated visiting Wingate University 96-95 on Saturday afternoon. . JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 12/17/22, Salisbury,NC.
Catawba college’s Justin Banks (12) defends a shot by Wingate’s Sasha Letino (20), Catawba College men’s basketball defeated visiting Wingate University 96-95 on Saturday afternoon. . JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 12/17/22, Salisbury,NC.
Catawba College’s Javeon Jones (0). Catawba College men’s basketball defeated visiting Wingate University 96-95 on Saturday afternoon. . JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 12/17/22, Salisbury,NC.
Catawba’s Javeon Jones (0) and Peyton Gerald (13) defend Wingate’s Vontrez Roberts (22). Catawba College men’s basketball defeated visiting Wingate University 96-95 on Saturday afternoon. . JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 12/17/22, Salisbury,NC.