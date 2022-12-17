Melody Monroe inspirational book launch party Dec. 31 Published 12:00 am Saturday, December 17, 2022

SALISBURY — Melody T. Monroe, a Salisbury native, has written her first inspirational book: “Winning Over Whatever: The Ultimate WOW Factor!”

Born to the Revs. William and Patricia Turner of Salisbury, both of whom are retired teachers with the Rowan-Salisbury Schools system and retired pastors of the Tower of Power United Holy Church, Monroe graduated from Salisbury High School in 1995 and went on to pursue a degree in music education at Appalachian State University as a North Carolina Teaching Fellow. She earned a master’s in arts management from George Mason University and teaches in Maryland, where she serves as a National Board-certified general and choral music educator.

Monroe discovered her passion for writing with her first book which was in the children’s genre entitled, “Pete Cluckington and the Others.” However, through her connection with a beloved church member whose faith in the power of God encapsulated Melody at a young age, Melody felt a strong calling to create “Winning Over Whatever: The Ultimate WOW Factor!” The book features 39 testimonials from various individuals who have overcome challenges in life as a result of their faith in God.

Monroe will hold a book launch at the Tower of Power United Holy Church on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m., in the dining hall. You can find the book on sale at Amazon.com, Barnes&Noble.com, or you can purchase the book from Melody’s website: www.melodytmonroe.com.

