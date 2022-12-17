High school girls basketball roundup: Mustangs win on road in OT Published 2:48 pm Saturday, December 17, 2022

From staff reports

Friday’s roundup …

CONCORD — East Rowan’s girls basketball team stayed undefeated in the South Piedmont Conference with an exciting 43-42 overtime win at Northwest Cabarrus.

Hannah Waddell made the game-winning shot in the final seconds.

Waddell missed a free throw to set up the decisive sequence. Mia Kluttz was able to rebound the miss and got the ball to Waddell in the right corner.

East lost Mary Church and Lindsey Cook to fouls, but buckets late in the overtime by Waddell and Kluttz, who scored off an inbounds play, put the Mustangs (4-2, 3-0) in position to win.

Waddell scored 16 to lead the Mustangs. Church scored eight. Nine Mustangs scored.

East started slowly, scoring only four in the first quarter and 15 in the first half, but stayed in the game and was able to pick up the pace.

“We’ve got depth,” East coach Bri Evans said. “We played 12 people throughout the game.”

Re’ale Walton made two free throws for NWC (4-4, 2-2) for the last points of regulation, which ended with the teams deadlocked at 34.

East 4 11 10 9 9 — 43

NWC 5 9 12 8 8 — 42

East scoring — Waddell 16, Church 8, Whicker 6, Collins 5, Miller 2, M. Kluttz 2, Cook 2, L. Kluttz 2, Isis 1.

•••

SPENCER — Bailee Goodlett scored 28 points and made six steals as North Rowan blew out East Davidson 77-36 for a Central Carolina Conference win.

The Cavaliers (5-2, 2-0) were the healthiest they’ve been in a while — and it showed. They made 13 3-pointers and had their biggest offensive production of the season for first-year coach Darra Walker.

North led 31-23 at halftime, but overwhelmed the Golden Eagles (0-8, 0-2) with a 46-point second half.

Brittany Ellis made four 3-pointers and scored 16 for the Cavaliers. Bloom Goodlett made three 3-pointers, while Bailee Goodlett and Chloee Stoner made two apiece.

Lauren Wilson and Dasia Elder also connected for 3s.

Krisstyle Sockton had eight rebounds and six steals.

E. Davidson 9 14 3 10 — 36

N. Rowan 18 13 17 29 — 77

•••

DENTON — Salisbury put South Davidson away with a devastating first quarter.

The undefeated Hornets, ranked No. 1 in 2A by MaxPreps, held the Wildcats scoreless for nearly seven minutes at the outset, jumped out to a 20-0 lead and rolled 62-26.

Haley Dalton keyed that early flurry with three blocks, while Kyla Bryant racked up transition layups and Icesis Nwafor hit two 3-pointers.

The most important news for Salisbury was a successful return to action by MaKayla Noble (knee) and Mary Morgan (ankle).

Noble looked healthy, was swooping around all over the place, and dominated the second quarter with six points, four rebounds and four steals as Salisbury scored the last 15 points of the quarter for a 37-7 halftime lead. Morgan had a layup and a 3-pointer in the second quarter.

Bryant led the Hornets (6-0, 2-0) in the Central Carolina Conference contest with 19 points and had at least six assists. Nwafor matched her season high with 16 points.

South Davidson (3-5, 0-3) couldn’t score inside, with Dalton in the paint, and had a cold shooting night from the outside.

The Hornets are back in action tonight at (Greensboro) Ben Smith, the No. 1-ranked team in 3A.

Salisbury will be playing in the John Wall Invitational in Raleigh after Christmas.

Salisbury 20 17 13 12 — 62

S., Davidson 3 4 9 10 — 26

•••

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan’s girls are ranked second in 3A by MaxPreps and hammered overmatched South Rowan 74-12.

West has beaten three county opponents by 40, 60 and 62 and has wrapped up the No. 1 seed for the Dale’s Sporting Goods Sam Moir Christmas Classic.

The Falcons (8-0, 3-0) got 14 points from De’Mya Phifer and 12 each from Emma Clarke and Lauren Arnold. Arnold has scored in double figures in every game, while Clarke has been in double figures five in a row.

Jamecia Huntley scored nine and Tiara Thompson had eight for West. Eleven Falcons scored.

West led 29-2 after the first quarter and it was 54-4 at halftime. The second half was played with a running clock.

Kynlee Dextraze led the Raiders with six points. Madilyn Cherry had scored 15 and 18 in South’s previous two games, but was held to two points.

South 2 2 4 4 — 12

West 29 25 10 10 — 74

South — Dextraze 6, Cherry 2, Alston 2, Alvarado 2

West — Phifer 14, Arnold 12, Clarke 12, Huntley 9, Thompson 8, Durham 5, Martin 4, Cuthbertson 4, Tenor 2, Edwards 2, Clawson 2.

•••

CHINA GROVE — Lake Norman Charter racked up 23 steals and rolled 59-30 at Carson in South Piedmont Conference action.

The Knights (5-2, 2-2) got 17 points from Kaitlyn Kilpatrick and 17 more from freshman Reece Long, who made four of her team’s eight 3-pointers.

“Give them credit — they had a great game plan,” Carson coach Brooke Stouder said.

Allie Martin led Carson with 14 points. Brooklyn McBride scored a career-high 10, but it wasn’t one of Carson’s better efforts.

The rebuilding Cougars (1-6, 1-2) had been making some progress, but not in this one. The visitors led 33-14 at the half and overwhelmed Carson 17-2 in the third quarter.

“We took several steps back as far as effort and execution,” Stouder said. “It’s been a battle with sickness all week and we’ve got to get well and get ourselves together.”

LN Charter 14 19 17 9 — 59

Carson 4 10 2 14 — 30

Carson scoring — Martin 14, McBride 10, Furr 2, Carpenter 2, McCubbins 2.

