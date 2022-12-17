High school boys basketball: Juke scores 42, tops 1,000 Published 3:59 am Saturday, December 17, 2022

Friday’s roundup …

DENTON — Propelled by one of the all-time great starts to a high school game, Salisbury junior Jayden Harris scored a career-best 42 points in a 77-60 win at South Davidson.

The 6-foot-6 Harris got the first hoop of the Central Carolina Conference contest with a 3-pointer, dunked a lob and then got two layups off steals by teammates. After 75 seconds, Harris had nine and the Hornets led 9-0.

He was just getting warmed up.

He hit 3-pointers for 12-0 and 15-0 leads and had 15 points after two minutes, giving a whole new meaning to the two-minute drill.

Mike Geter made a layup off a pass from Deuce Walker for the first non-Juke points for the Hornets. Then Harris scored four more.

It was 21-0, with Harris accounting for 19, before South Davidson finally got on the board.

Harris had 27 points at halftime and the Hornets, who shared the ball and got a lot of easy buckets off defense, led the Wildcats 49-21 at the break.

Salisbury (5-2, 1-1) couldn’t maintain its early intensity in the second half, but Harris made two 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Hornets maintained a safe 60-43 lead.

South Davidson (3-5, 1-2) never quit and got as close as 62-50, but Harris made his sixth 3-pointer with 5:27 left to play to push the lead back to 15.

That shot caused a brief stoppage of play as Harris as posed for photo to commemorate his 1,000th point.

He almost certainly has more than 1,000, but it has not been possible to verify all the points he scored when he was an eighth-grader playing varsity ball for North Hills. But adding the points from North Hills games that have been confirmed to the points he scored as a West Rowan freshman to the points he has scored during his two seasons with the Hornets, he officially has passed 1,000. He needed 37 for the milestone prior to Friday and got 42, It was an unusual 42 in that it included only two made free throws.

Harris floated in for a layup with 35 seconds left for his final points.

Harris, who had a number of opportunities to take more shots and go for 50, gave the ball up quite a bit. He had four assists and might have doubled that total if the Hornets had made more shots in the second half.

Deuce Walker was a factor with eight points and six steals. Hank Webb had a ton of chances around the rim and contributed nine points and nine rebounds. Bryce Dalton had seven assists.

Salisbury is right back at it on Saturday, traveling to Greensboro to race Ben L. Smith.

Salisbury 26 23 11 17 — 77

S. Davidson 9 12 22 17 — 60

SHS scoring — Harris 42, Webb 9, Walker 8, Ross 7, Geter 4, Chunn 4, Dalton 2.

•••

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan swamped South Rowan 75-14 for an easy South Piedmont Conference victory.

The Falcons (3-5, 2-1) won their third in a row for first-year coach Dadrian Cuthbertson after getting off to an 0-5 start that included three down-to-the-wire losses.

Will Givens Jr. was on target again for West, making four 3-pointers and scoring 20.

Athan Gill scored 16, while Kayvone Norman had 10.

Givens got the Falcons rolling with an eight-point first quarter. Adrian Stockton had six of his eight points in the second quarter.

West led 28-4 after a quarter and it was a 53-10 running-clock game by halftime.

“We played hard and shared the ball,” Cuthbertson said. “We’re working, just trying to get better every game.”

South (1-7, 0-3) had scored in the 40s in its previous two games, but just couldn’t find the range.

Zion Jackson, Elijah Anderson and Drew Blackwell scored four each to lead the Raiders, who have dropped seven straight since an opening-night victory.

South 4 6 2 2 — 14

West 28 25 10 12 — 75

South — Blackwell 4, Jackson 4, Anderson 4, Carey 2.

West — Givens 20, Gill 16, Norman 10, Stockton 8, Little 5, Graham 4,Hairston 4, Walker 4, Ford 4.

•••

CHINA GROVE — Lake Norman Charter took a 62-49 South Piedmont Conference win at Carson.

The Knights overcame a 25-point effort by Carson sophomore Colin Ball, who scored a career-high 25 for the second straight game.

Ball made three 3-pointers. He scored 10 in the third quarter as he tried to lead a Carson comeback from a 10-point halftime deficit.

Carson (3-4, 0-3) normally can put at least three in double figures, but it was a cold shooting night, with the Cougars failing to reach 50 for the first time this season. Mikey Beasley scored eight. Cameron Burleyson made two 3-pointers.

James Carswell scored 18 for LNC (4-4, 2-2) while Isaiah Martino scored 17.

LN Charter 10 18 10 24 — 62

Carson 10 8 12 19 — 49

Carson scoring — Ball 25, Beasley 8, Burleyson 6, McGruder 4, Taylor 2, Drye 2, Howard 2.

•••

CONCORD — Tee Harris turned in another monster game for East Rowan — 31 points, 16 rebounds, five blocks — but Northwest Cabarrus took an 83-71 South Piedmont Conference victory over the Mustangs.

Harris had 21 points in the first half.

East (1-5, 0-3) got 16 from Dylan Valley and a career-best 14 from Jonathan Wemboula, but lost its fourth straight since knocking off North Rowan.

East didn’t get many stops — or rebounds — during Northwest’s 26-point fourth quarter.

East is scoring enough points to win a lot of games but has allowed 75 or more in every loss and has given up 80-plus three times.

The Mustangs had a real chance to get a signature road win. East led at the half and was only down two entering the fourth quarter, but the Trojans had a strong finishing kick and pulled away.

“Really good effort on the road,” East coach Andrew Porter said. “We’re a good team and we’ve shown it. We’ve just got to get better at the little things and at finishing. If we can do that, we’ll be really dangerous and we’ll get some wins.”

The Trojans improved to 4-4 and 3-1 in the SPC.

East 23 17 15 16 — 71

NWC 20 18 19 26 — 83

