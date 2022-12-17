Laura Allen: 4-H Casserole Cook-off Published 12:00 am Saturday, December 17, 2022

By Laura Allen

N.C. Cooperative Extension

Rowan County 4-H annually holds a 4-H Food Show, and this year it was in the form of a Casserole Cook-off. Youths pre-registered, baked their dish at home, and then dropped it off at the extension office for judging. We had 12 total entries.

Judges Toi Degree and Karen Busby judged each entry primarily on food appearance and taste. They used their culinary knowledge and experience throughout the judging process and were very thorough as they judged.

Results of the 4-H Cook-off are as follows:

Cloverbud (these youths cannot be ranked due to their age):

• Tallulah Ennis, pineapple casserole

• Lainey Plott, green bean casserole

• Lynlee Propst, broccoli casserole

• Elijah Starnes, double chocolate chip cookies

• Sarah Tucker, cottage cheese breakfast casserole

• Ada Waller, cinnamon roll peach cobbler

Junior-entree:

• Carson Halpin, the shepherd’s cottage, 1st

• Rilynn Moore, homemade mac ‘n’ cheese, 2nd

Junior-desserts:

• Emaleigh Starnes, strawberry shortcake, 1st

Junior: appetizer/side dish:

• Kaylyn Smith, loaded baked potato casserole, 1st

• John Tucker, cheesy chicken and rice casserole, 2nd

Senior-dessert:

• Olivia Stirrup, pumpkin French toast casserole, 1st

Best Overall Winner:

• Kaylyn Smith with her loaded baked potato casserole

A recipe booklet was made with the recipes that were used by the 4-H’ers in the competition. You can find the link to the recipe book at https://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/2022/09/rowan-county-4-h-casserole-cook-off/.

Cooking is just one of the opportunities that 4-H offers. There are also many other activities in 4-H available for youth ages 5-18 (as of Jan. 1). The new 4-H year starts in January, so now is the perfect time to start thinking about 4-H involvement. If you are interested in learning more about 4-H opportunities for youth, contact Laura Allen, 4-H Agent, at 704-216-8970 or laura_allen@ncsu.edu.

4-H is the youth development component of Cooperative Extension. Rowan County Cooperative Extension is located at 2727-A Old Concord Road in Salisbury.

Laura Allen is 4-H agent with the Rowan County Extension.

