No one injured in Kannapolis house fire Published 12:01 am Friday, December 16, 2022

1 of 2

KANNAPOLIS — Multiple Rowan County fire departments provided support for a structure fire in Kannapolis on Thursday morning.

Enochville Fire and Rescue and Atwell Fire Department members joined personnel from the Kannapolis Fire Department, Cabarrus Fire Marshal Office and the Cold Water Volunteer Fire Department in battling the residential blaze in the 5600 block of Marion Avenue.

According to Drew Barkley, assistant fire marshal for Cabarrus County, the notice went out over dispatch about the fire at approximately 9:46 a.m.

While there was reportedly an individual inside the home when the fire started, they were able to get out before the first responders arrived.

“The single occupant was cooking,” Barkley said. “They exited the structure.”

Barkley indicated that the resident was who called 911. The fire was primarily contained in the kitchen area. However, according to Barkley, there was “heavy damage throughout the structure.”

No injuries were reported.

